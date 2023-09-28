Nikki Haley shreds Vivek Ramaswamy to grab the centre stage during GOP debate: ‘Feel dumber when I hear you’
Nikki Haley criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy for joining TikTok in the second 2024 Republican primary debate.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Wednesday blasted entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to grab the Centre stage on Wednesday as seven GOP contenders faced each other the second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate. Haley went after him again over his decision to become the first Republican candidate to join Chinese-owned short video app TikTok. Ramaswamy framed the move as a way to help him reach younger voters; Haley called it "infuriating."
Notably, many in the GOP field have criticised TikTok over its ties to China.
The second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle has kicked off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California. As many as seven candidates are participating – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
