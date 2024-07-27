Nirmala Sitharaman rejects Mamata Banerjee, Jairam Ramesh’s claim on Niti Aayog meet: ’Was happy she attended but...’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on X that she was happy West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the Niti Aayog meeting. “But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy,” Sitharaman said.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 08:49 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman( (ANI Photo/SansadTV))

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim regarding the treatment meeting out to her during the Niti Ayog meeting on Saturday. Sitharaman also hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who said that NITI Aayog's "treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable."

Mamata Banerjee said she walked out of the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday after her mic was allegedly muted. She also alleged that she was allowed to speak only for five minutes while other chief minister spoke for 15-20 minutes.

Also Read | From Mamata’s walkout to Modi’s speech - Key highlights from NITI Aayog meet

In a post on X, Sitharaman said, "Jairam, you weren’t even there [at the Niti Aayog meet]!. She also said, "Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood."

"She [Mamata Banerjee] spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB," Sitharaman explained.

Sitharaman wrote on X that she was happy Banerjee attended the Niti Aayog meeting. I "was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say," the finance minister said.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi

In a post on X, Sitharaman said, "Jairam, you weren’t even there [at the Niti Aayog meet]!. She also said, "Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood."

"She [Mamata Banerjee] spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB," Sitharaman explained.

Sitharaman wrote on X that she was happy Banerjee attended the Niti Aayog meeting. I "was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say," the finance minister said.

Also Read | Why non-NDA CMs boycotted NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi?

"But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy," Sitharaman said. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is part of the Opposition's coalition INDIA.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee said her microphone was switched off after only five minutes, while other chief ministers including from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Assam and Chhattisgarh, were allowed to speak for longer durations. "This is insulting. I will not attend any further meeting," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said after walking out of the meeting.

Reacting to her statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Niti Aayog's "meetings are a farce to be reckoned with". He said, "Since it was established ten years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the non-biological PM."

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 08:49 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsNirmala Sitharaman rejects Mamata Banerjee, Jairam Ramesh’s claim on Niti Aayog meet: ’Was happy she attended but...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue