‘States can play active role to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047 aim,’ says PM Modi at NITI Aayog meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting on Saturday and said that every state should play an active role in achieving the aim of Viksit Bharat 2047.

In a post on X, NITI Aayog said, “Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 9th Governing Council Meeting of #NITIAayog. The Governing Council Meeting is being attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors.”

Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people: Prime Minister @narendramodi at the 9th Governing Council Meeting of #NITIAayog. The Governing Council Meeting is being attended by… — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 27, 2024

The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047. It aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

PM Modi's statement comes after several chief ministers of Congress-ruled states—Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Telangana's Revanth Reddy—boycotted the NITI Aayog meeting, citing perceived bias against their states in the Union Budget.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra also backed the opposition parties' stance, accusing the Centre of neglecting states in the Budget.

The council, NITI Aayog's apex body, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is its chairman.

The meeting also addresses the recommendations from the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December of the previous year.

Moreover, during this conference, five key themes were highlighted: drinking water (focusing on access, quantity, and quality), electricity (emphasizing quality, efficiency, and reliability), health (concentrating on accessibility, affordability, and care quality), schooling (addressing access and quality), and land and property (covering accessibility, digitization, registration, and mutation).

A vision document is being created to guide India towards becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, marking the 100th anniversary of its independence.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was tasked with merging ten sectoral thematic visions into a unified vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

This vision includes various aspects of development, such as economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.