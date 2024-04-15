Asserting that he is a committed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he believes “politics is the instrument of social and economic reform".

Gadkari is one of the most popular cabinet ministers from the outgoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The Union Minister is looking for a third Lok Sabha term from Nagpur and is pitted against Congress’ Vikas Thakre.

Speaking to Hindustan Times ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Gadkari said: “I am not a career politician, but rather a social worker. I believe politics is the instrument of social and economic reform. Politics consists of 80% of social work and 20% of politics. I am doing social work, particularly in agriculture, water conservation, and biofuels. I am just a mediocre person, not a highly qualified one. I am not so intelligent...but have been conferred six D Lits from different universities."

Gadkari said that he has received respect and love from all sections of people who appreciate his work as a minister. "It is beyond my imagination. I still feel that I do not in fact deserve what I have got. It is the sheer love of the people. I know my limitations," Nitin Gadkari told Hindustan Times.

Responding to opposition fears that the BJP government will amend the Constitution after the Lok Sabha elections, Nitin Gadkari said that the Opposition is trying to terrorize people by spreading lies.

“The Constitution’s salient features and basic structure cannot be changed. In the Kesavananda Bharati case, the Supreme Court said no part of the Constitution, including fundamental rights, was beyond the Parliament’s amending power but the basic structure cannot be changed..."

Gadkari said that by pushing such a false narrative, the opposition is trying to “mislead" minorities, Dalits, etc to get votes. They would not succeed in such misleading campaigns, the minister said.

Choice of the next portfolio

Speaking on his potential portfolio if the BJP secures power again, Gadkari expressed his unwavering commitment as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer, a BJP and social worker.

Nitin Gadkari said that he doesn't think about tomorrow and is a committed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer, a BJP and social worker. “This is my identity. You may be an ex-chief minister, ex-minister, or ex-member of Parliament but a party worker will always remain one. I am content with whatever I am. I am a committed BJP worker with conviction, not a politician by calculation."

Gadkari said that he believes in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas [equal development]. Under Modi, the NDA government is doing a commendable job, he said. "I am confident we will again form the government for the third time. I will be comfortable with whatever responsibility is entrusted to me," he said.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatras, Gadkari said that he doesn't see Congress benefitting from them. “The Congress is synonymous with corruption and scandals. The BJP epitomizes development, administration, and good governance. The Congress will not be able to increase its seat tally," Nitin Gadkari said.

