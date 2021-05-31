Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >'Nitin Gadkari right person in wrong party': Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan

'Nitin Gadkari right person in wrong party': Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan

A file photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Staff Writer

'Nitin Gadkari takes issues related to basic amenities & infrastructure in Maharashtra seriously. I praise his work either by writing articles or on Twitter,' said Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has praised Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari. Addressing a virtual press meet on the Modi government completing two years of its second term Chavan said "good words" could be spoken about Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari who despite ideological differences, maintains "dialogue with other parties".

"Nitin Gadkari takes issues related to basic amenities & infrastructure in Maharashtra seriously. I praise his work either by writing articles or on Twitter. This doesn't mean that I support his political stand. He's right person in wrong party," said Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan, news agency ANI tweeted.

Chavan said the Centre had kept all decision-making powers in its hands but was now blaming the state governments after the COVID-19 outbreak spiralled out of control.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the government is making massive investment in the highways sector and emphasised on developing ways to to cut down usage of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges.

Addressing an event virtually, Gadkari said the government is constructing 22 green highways and now India has the largest road network. "Massive investment is made in the highways sector in India... Without compromising on quality, we need to reduce the cost of construction of roads and bridges," the minister said, PTI reported.

