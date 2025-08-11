Nitin Gadkari takes ‘dadagiri’ jibe amid US tariff hike, ‘will never have to bow down if…’

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed that enhancing exports and advancing technological capabilities are key for India to attain economic self-reliance. In a vieled attack over 50 percent tariff on India, he accused on US President Donald Trump of 'dadagiri'.

Gadkari, while speaking at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur, said, “If our export and economic growth rate increases, I don't think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are doing 'dadagiri' are doing so because they are financially strong and have technology.”

He added that despite becoming financially strong, India would remain guided by its culture. "Today, if we become financially strong and also become ahead in technology, even after this, we will not bully anyone because this is not in our culture. Our culture teaches us that the welfare of the world is the most important," Gadkari said.

Gadkari's remarks on Saturday come days after Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India.

Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

Underscoring the importance of innovation, Gadkari noted, “Today the solution to all the problems of the world is science, technology and knowledge.”

“If we use these three things, then we will never have to bow down to the world. Research centres, IITs, and engineering colleges should conduct research with the country's needs in mind,” he said.

“There are different things in all districts, states and regions. We have to work keeping everyone in mind. If we do such work continuously, then the growth rate of our country's economy will increase up to three times,” he said.