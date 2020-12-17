Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 23rd edition of 'Hunar Haat' tomorrow
A file photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 23rd edition of 'Hunar Haat' tomorrow

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Hunar Haat' is being organised from December 18 to 27
  • It is is an occasion to experience the feeling of communal harmony and the country's 'unity in diversity', Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 23rd edition of Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur tomorrow through video conferencing. 'Hunar Haat' is a platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena and UP's minister for Khadi and Villages Industries and MSME Sidharth Nath Singh will be present as the chief guests at the event, an official statement said.

'Hunar Haat' is being organised from December 18 to 27. Besides, different cultural programmes on the theme of "Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi", will be presented every day by renowned artists, Naqvi said.

This "Hunar Haat" is an occasion to experience the feeling of communal harmony and the country's "unity in diversity", the minister said.

"Kavi Sammelan" will be organised on the theme of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" on December 27, 2020, he said.

Naqvi said that master artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, among other places, have brought to the Haat their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay, etc.

