Nitish Kumar's two-word advice to Narendra Modi at NDA meeting: ‘Jaldi Kijiye’
During the NDA meeting, JDU leader Nitish Kumar advised on forming the new government without any delay.
Narendra Modi was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is set to form the government for the third consecutive time. At the NDA's alliance meeting on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu also supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart as the alliance's leader.