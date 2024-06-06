Nitish Kumar's two-word advice to Narendra Modi at NDA meeting: ‘Jaldi Kijiye’

Narendra Modi was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is set to form the government for the third consecutive time. At the NDA's alliance meeting on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu also supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart as the alliance's leader.

While showing support for Modi, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo, Nitish Kumar, gave the BJP leader two words of advice: “Jaldi Kijiye."

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

According to an India Today report, the Bihar chief minister stressed on the need to form the government immediately. “There should not be any delay in forming the government. We should do it as soon as possible," India Today quoted Nitish Kumar, referring to sources.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did INDIA bloc seat-sharing pact benefit Congress more than its allies? Yes, but...

NDA meeting for government formation

The new government will be sworn in over the weekend, reported PTI, citing sources. According to the news agency, the formalities will be completed quickly to avoid any last-minute uncertainty that could spoil the unity of the NDA alliance.

HAM (Secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said after attending the NDA meeting that the NDA MPs will meet on June 7 to formally elect Narendra Modi as their leader and then go to the president to submit their letters of support.

Also Read: Bengaluru water supply cut alert! BSWWB warns of water shortage on THESE days

Twenty-one leaders from 16 parties, including TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan, JD(S) leader H D Kumarawamy, Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan, AGP's Atul Bora and NCP's Praful Patel attended the NDA meeting on Wednesday.

Also Read: ‘BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya…': How foreign media reacted to Lok Sabha election 2024 results

After the meeting, the caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the NDA partners and said that the alliance would “progress and fulfil regional aspirations." The alliance will “serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he said.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the NDA alliance won 293 seats, which is above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member House. This paved the way for Modi to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

ATUL More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!