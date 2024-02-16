'Nitish Kumar begged for forgiveness before Lalu, Rabri, said BJP tried to...': Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, “Nitish ji had, after begging for forgiveness, told my parents that the BJP was trying to split his party and wean away his MLAs.”
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had "begged for forgiveness for past betrayals" before his parents, party supremo Lalu Prasad and ex-CM Rabri Devi, before they allied with the JD(U) president in 2022.
