Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, took a jibe at Nitish Kumar, calling him a 'snake' and 'garbage' on social media after he switched alliances and joined hands with the BJP to become Bihar Chief Minister again.

JDU leader Nitish Kumar is set to retake oath as Bihar Chief Minister after joining hands with the BJP. His recent switch has strengthened his infamous image of being a turncoat. Taking a jibe at the Janata Dal (United) leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, on Sunday made a series of posts on social media, comparing Nitish Kumar with a ‘snake’ and ‘garbage’. She even called him ‘Girgit Kumar’ in another post on X, formerly Twitter. Her post came as Nitish Kumar dumped RJD, and left its ties with INDIA alliance and mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar. In her first post, Rohini Kumar wrote "Garbage goes back into the dustbin…," in Hindi without mentioning Nitish Kumar or NDA directly. However, in her another post, Rohini Acharya shared an image, that read, “Bihar ka litti chokha aur paltu ram ka dhokha rashtriya star par prasidha hai". She had also reshared one of her father's old post (from 2017) in which he wrote, "Nitish is a snake, just like a snake sheds its filth, similarly Nitish also sheds its filth and every 2 years, like a snake, he wears a new skin. Anyone doubt?

With his frequent 'political somersaults', JD (U) president Nitish Kumar has earned the title of the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. He has achieved this feat even after his party hasn't won a majority on its ow.

"The name of Nitish Kumar deserves to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the number of times he has aligned, dumped, and realigned with the BJP", was a tongue-in-cheek remark by Congress MLA from Bhagalpur Ajeet Sharma.

Sharma also cited Kumar’s famous remark "mitti mein mil jaayenge magar BJP ke saath nahin jaaenge" (I shall be consigned to dust rather than going back to the BJP), soon after he had first snapped ties with the saffron party in 2013, following his objections to the national ascendance of Narendra Modi, his then Gujarat counterpart.

His political career spanning four decades, Nitish Kumar has faced accusations of “opportunism" and has earned names like “Paltu Ram". At the same time, many admire him for keeping at bay taints of corruption, nepotism, and misgovernance, and also never giving in to religious majoritarianism.

