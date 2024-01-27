'Mallikarjun Kharge tried to speak with Nitish Kumar, but...': Congress says situation tense but under control
Amid several reports suggesting Nitish Kumar's alliance with the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge made several attempts to speak with the Bihar chief minister, but as both of them are very busy, no conversation could be held between them.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party is hopeful that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee will continue to be part of the INDIA alliance. He said the "situation tense but under control", and that it is not good for the image of INDIA alliance.