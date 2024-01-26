What numbers in Bihar Assembly look like if Nitish Kumar switches alliance?
Bihar politics: As of now, the RJD is the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly. The Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 members. What if JD(U) plans to pull out of the alliance with the RJD? Here's what the party-wise composition in the Bihar Assembly looks like:
Uncertainty looms over the future of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar amid speculations that the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) might snap ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sources told Jan Ki Baat on Friday that Nitish Kumar is likely to resign in 24 hours and is "poised to form government in Bihar", in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).