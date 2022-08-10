Nitish Kumar calls for ‘united Opposition’ for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Moments after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he called for a united Opposition ahead of the General elections scheduled to be held in 2024.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Moments after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he called for a united Opposition ahead of the General elections scheduled to be held in 2024.
Further, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar said, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)".
Further, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar said, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)".
Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday. He said it was the unanimous decision of his party leader to break alliance with the BJP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday. He said it was the unanimous decision of his party leader to break alliance with the BJP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points towards Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made. whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," Kumar said.
"The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points towards Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made. whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," Kumar said.
Kuamr, who was sworn in for the eighth time on Wednesday, asserted that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kuamr, who was sworn in for the eighth time on Wednesday, asserted that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Speculations have been rife regarding his future with his 'national ambitions' doing rounds in the political sphere since his move against the NDA, which whom he had reunited in 2017. However, Kumar rejected any such speculations after being sworn in today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speculations have been rife regarding his future with his 'national ambitions' doing rounds in the political sphere since his move against the NDA, which whom he had reunited in 2017. However, Kumar rejected any such speculations after being sworn in today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kumar also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally "will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls".
Kumar also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally "will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls".
Kumar was sworn in besides Rashtriya janata Dal's Tejashwi Yaadav became his Deputy in the Bihar government.
Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taken a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav referring to the RJD supremo's old remarks in which he had described Nitish Kumar as a "snake" and said that now the same snake has entered Yadav's house.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taken a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav referring to the RJD supremo's old remarks in which he had described Nitish Kumar as a "snake" and said that now the same snake has entered Yadav's house.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
When Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the RJD in 2017 and allied with the BJP again, Yadav in a tweet described him as a snake that sheds its skin every two years.
When Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the RJD in 2017 and allied with the BJP again, Yadav in a tweet described him as a snake that sheds its skin every two years.
Sharing Yadav's tweet, Giriraj Singh, who has often been critical of Kumar, on Wednesday said, "The snake has entered your home."
Sharing Yadav's tweet, Giriraj Singh, who has often been critical of Kumar, on Wednesday said, "The snake has entered your home."