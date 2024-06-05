Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan - who is likely to get what in Modi's cabinet
BJP's failure to secure a majority leads to TDP and JDU negotiating for more ministerial berths in Modi's cabinet. Nitish Kumar aims for 5 ministerial berths, central funds, early polls, and special status for Bihar, while TDP seeks strategic ministries and special status for Andhra Pradesh.
With BJP falling short of the majority mark to form a new government alone, TDP and JDU got the opportunity to bargain hard and seek more ministerial berths in Modi's cabinet.