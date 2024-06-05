BJP's failure to secure a majority leads to TDP and JDU negotiating for more ministerial berths in Modi's cabinet. Nitish Kumar aims for 5 ministerial berths, central funds, early polls, and special status for Bihar, while TDP seeks strategic ministries and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

With BJP falling short of the majority mark to form a new government alone, TDP and JDU got the opportunity to bargain hard and seek more ministerial berths in Modi's cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, both have significant experience from the Coalition era and possess strong negotiation skills and are expected to important ministries to strategically leverage their support. Here's what is expected.

Nitish Kumar to bargain for 5 ministerial berths, central funds Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar was likely to bargain for atleast 5 ministerial berths, central funds, early assembly polls, and special status for Bihar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People aware of the matter told Hindustan Times, earlier, the JD(U) was promised at least three Cabinet berths and one minister of state (MOS) but the is in a better bargaining position now.

“We are hoping to get at least four Cabinet berths. One more MOS post could be asked for," said a JD(U) leader.

He further revealed that the party is keen on portfolios such as railways, rural development, and water resources as “these portfolios will give JD(U) leverage in accelerating development in the state" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrababu Naidu to negotiate for preferential status for Andhra Pradesh Though TDP is tight-lipped on the negoatiation part, an NDTV report citing TDP sources suggested that the party may ask for plum ministries at the Centre and a preferential status for Andhra Pradesh.

In fact, Naidu in 2016 split with the BJP over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Chirag Paswan assured of one berth in the cabinet Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP-RV, which was assured of one berth in the Union Cabinet, was hopeful of getting one state minister berth as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are assured of one berth. A minister of state would be a huge bonus," said a LJP-RV functionary on condition of anonymity, as reported by Hindustan Times.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!