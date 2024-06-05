The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], crucial to NDA's third successive central government, are pressuring for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both TDP and JD(U) conveyed to BJP top leadership that the role should go to alliance partners, recalling TDP's GMC Balayogi's tenure as Speaker during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's coalition government in the late 1990s.

Sources close to development said, as reported by Indian Express, "The move is to insulate the alliance partners from any possible split in the future. The Speaker's role is crucial in the anti-defection law because the time and nature of the final decision is entirely a call that can be taken by the Speaker."

“Both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have “sounded out “ some of the other allies of the BJP regarding the Speaker post move," the publication also said, citing sources.

It is yet not clear whether Naidu and Kumar raised demand officially at the NDA meeting today that was held in New Delhi.

The post of Speaker, the constitutional and ceremonial head of the Lok Sabha, usually goes to the ruling alliance while the Deputy Speaker's post is conventionally held by a member of the Opposition party.

PM Modi submits resignation Prime Minister Narendra Modi has submitted his resignation, along with his council of ministers, to President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the formation of the next Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.

This will pave the way for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, which ran from 2014 to 2019.

The President accepted the resignation and requested PM Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

This came after the Cabinet meeting held here in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended the dissolution of the cabinet whose term ends on June 16.

