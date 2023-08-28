Nitish Kumar declines role of national convener of INDIA bloc says, 'I don’t want to become anything'1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA, stating he has no personal ambitions. He aims to unite political parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Reiterating that his drive to forge opposition unity was prompted by "no personal ambitions", JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA.
