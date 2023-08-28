Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA, stating he has no personal ambitions. He aims to unite political parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Reiterating that his drive to forge opposition unity was prompted by "no personal ambitions", JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA.

He stated, “I don’t want to become anything. Nitish Kumar further added that he has no such desire and just wants to unite all the political parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I have been maintaining it since the beginning that I have no desire for myself…I have no personal ambitions… Mujhe Kuch Nahi Chahiye (I don't want anything –post). Somebody else could be given the responsibility (Convener post). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working only in this direction", said Kumar.

"We all are going to attend the meeting in Mumbai to discuss INDIA's future strategies," he added.

Nitish Kumar had hinted at the possible expansion of the alliance with a few more regional parties expected to join hands with the alliance.

"We will discuss the INDIA alliance's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Seat sharing and other issues are also on our agenda for the meeting. A few more political parties will join our coalition. I want to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction" said Nitish Kumar

The INDIA alliance meeting is going to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. In the scheduled meeting the logo of the INDIA bloc is also likely to be unveiled.

When asked about Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary's latest remark that India got Independence in real terms when the government was formed only after Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan's complete revolution in 1977, Kumar said, "Everybody knows the fact that when did India get the independence. Not knowing the date of India's independence is illegal. But anyway…just leave it…I don't pay attention to what BJP leaders say".

