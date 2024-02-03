'Nitish Kumar did his 'Palti'. Now, Mamata Banerjee...': Jairam Ramesh rebukes TMC chief's ‘40 seat’ jibe
Jairam Ramesh responds to Mamata Banerjee's doubts about Congress's ability to win seats in Lok Sabha elections, says priority is to fight against BJP.
Day after Mamata Banerjee questioned Congress's ability to make an impression in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Jairam Ramesh said that ‘we should realise this is not local-level elections’ and the main agenda is to fight against BJP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message