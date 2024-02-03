Day after Mamata Banerjee questioned Congress's ability to make an impression in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Jairam Ramesh said that ‘we should realise this is not local-level elections’ and the main agenda is to fight against BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the West Bengal Chief Minister opined it is doubtful whether 'Congress will be able to secure even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.'

Reacting to her comments, the senior Congress leader on Saturday told PTI, "We are assuming that she (Mamata Banerjee) is still part of the INDIA bloc, a group of 27 parties. Her priority, she claims, is to fight the BJP. Our priority is also to fight the BJP. I think it is better if we all come together".

"We were together in Patna, in Bengaluru and Mumbai. But, something seems to have happened. First, Shiv Sena split, then Nitish Kumar did his 'Palti'. Now, Mamata Banerjee ji is making these comments. I think we should realise this is not local-level elections"

Mamata Banerjee should not doubt…: Jairam Ramesh Further, addressing a dharna in Kolkata on Friday, Banerjee said, CM Mamata said, "I doubt if you (Congress) will win 40. I was offering two seats and would have let them win. But they wanted more. I said okay, contest on all 42 then. Rejected! There has been no conversation with them since. If you have the courage, defeat the BJP in UP, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh".

Ramesh accepted the challenge and told news agency ANI, "We will definitely go to Uttar Pradesh. Mamata Banerjee should not have any doubt in her mind. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be in UP for 11 days. She has said a lot of things about Congress party but I would not like to say anything."

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, received a rousing welcome from the people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies)

