Nitish Kumar elected as Bihar CM, will take oath tomorrow

NEW DELHI : Nitish Kumar is set to return as Bihar chief minister for the fourth consecutive term after the NDA unanimously elected him as its leader in the state legislature on Sunday. His swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Monday along with other members of the ruling alliance who will form the council of ministers. Senior leaders from NDA and its allies are expected to attend the ceremony.

It may be recalled, prior to the assembly elections, BJP leadership had said that Kumar would be the chief minister of NDA irrespective of which alliance party gets more seats. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JDU won 43 seats in the assembly while BJP managed to win 74 seats and its smaller allies contributed total of 8 seats.

"NDA meeting happened today and we met the Governor. Swearing-in will happen tomorrow afternoon. Everyone will have to work together, people have given us another chance to take ahead our development agenda. All allies will be duly represented," Kumar told reporters after meeting the Governor.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who served as deputy chief minister under Kumar, on Twitter congratulated Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, who have been appointed as the leader and deputy leader respectively of the BJP’s legislature party.

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me so much during my political career of 40 years that no other person may have got, Modi said in another tweet. I will perform the duties assigned to me and no one can take away the post of a party worker from me, he added, leading to speculation that he may not continue as the deputy CM of Bihar.

भाजपा एवं संघ परिवार ने मुझे ४० वर्षों के राजनीतिक जीवन में इतना दिया की शायद किसी दूसरे को नहीं मिला होगा।आगे भी जो ज़िम्मेवारी मिलेगी उसका निर्वहन करूँगा।कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई छीन नहीं सकता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led Mahagathbandhan continued to take on against the NDA saying that mandate was against Kumar who had won lesser number of seats.

"How can someone become chief minister after getting 40 seats? The people's mandate is against him, he is decimated and should decide on it," RJD senior lawmaker Manoj Jha said, adding that the state "will find its alternative".

NDA returned to power in Bihar last week. While the win is through a simple majority, the margin is wafer thin and is dependent on smaller allies like Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) which have four seats each in the assembly.

