Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a scathing attack against dynastic politics on Friday as Lok Sabha elections draw increasingly near. The senior politician contended that Lalu Prasad Yadav would not fare well in the upcoming polls with Nitish Kumar no longer there to extend a ‘lifeline’. The people of Bihar (and India as a whole), he insisted, would “give an account of all these people in 2024".

“Lalu Yadav has been losing elections continuously since 2005, Nitish Kumar used to give him a lifeline in between, but now there is no one to give him a lifeline," he asserted.

“We believe that 2G means 2 generation politician, 3G means 3 generations and 4G means 4 generation politician... Rahul Gandhi is of the 4th generation. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and today Rahul Gandhi, all four of them worked to loot the country...There are two generations of politicians in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal," Choudhary added.

(With inputs from agencies)

