'Nitish Kumar gave Lalu Prasad Yadav a lifeline…': Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary slams multi-generational politicians
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticizes dynastic politics, predicts Lalu Prasad Yadav's defeat in upcoming polls without Nitish Kumar's support.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a scathing attack against dynastic politics on Friday as Lok Sabha elections draw increasingly near. The senior politician contended that Lalu Prasad Yadav would not fare well in the upcoming polls with Nitish Kumar no longer there to extend a ‘lifeline’. The people of Bihar (and India as a whole), he insisted, would “give an account of all these people in 2024".