 Amid Nitish Kumar 'ghar wapasi' reports, Akhilesh Yadav says alliance with Congress off to good start with… | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Amid Nitish Kumar 'ghar wapasi' reports, Akhilesh Yadav says alliance with Congress off to good start with…
Back Back

Amid Nitish Kumar 'ghar wapasi' reports, Akhilesh Yadav says alliance with Congress off to good start with…

 Livemint

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party's alliance with the Congress is “off to a good start” with 11 “strong” Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest polls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Congress. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Lok Sabha Election 2024: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest polls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Congress. (HT_PRINT)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday his party's alliance with the Congress is "off to a good start" with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. "Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

The SP chief added, “'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history." Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' strategy refers to targeting the "Pichada (backward), Dalit (oppressed), and Alpsankhyak (minority)" communities.

ALSO READ: ‘Want Nitish Kumar to stay’: Akhilesh Yadav blames Congress for Bihar political turmoil

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament. The SP chief's statement came as the Lok Sabha Elections are due in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Constructive seat-sharing talks are on between Congress's Ashok Gehlot and SP's Akhilesh Yadav. We will inform when formula is decided."

Sources to India Today that the Congress leadership in the state has not accepted the deal. Accoridng to the report, the Congress is eying to contest 50 seats in the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The development came amid strong indications that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar may return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

ALSO READ: ‘INDIA can't win against BJP if…’ Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Congress over caste census

Nitish Kumar had joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP. 

Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all opposition parties across the country to take on the BJP. This culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.

In case Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a big hit.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her party, the TMC, will fight the Lok Sabha polls "alone" in the state, a remark that rattled the Congress and sent political ripples in the INDIA bloc. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also ruled out of an alliance with the Congress in the state.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Jan 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App