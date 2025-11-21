Nitish Kumar hands Home Ministry to Samrat Choudhary—Who gets what in Bihar cabinet shuffle?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday transferred the Home Ministry to his deputy, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, as the new cabinet’s portfolios were announced, as reported by India Today.

Choudhary, who remains Deputy Chief Minister, now takes charge of the department previously held by Nitish.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet.

Who gets what in Bihar cabinet? Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been assigned the Land and Revenue Department, along with Mines and Geology. Mangal Pandey will oversee both the Health and Law Departments, while Dilip Jaiswal has been named Industry Minister.

Nitin Nabin will manage the Road Construction Department as well as Urban Development and Housing. Ramkripal Yadav takes charge of Agriculture, and Sanjay Tiger heads Labour Resources. Arun Shankar Prasad has been assigned to the Tourism Department, in addition to Art, Culture, and Youth Affairs. Surendra Mehta will handle Animal and Fisheries Resources, and Narayan Prasad will lead Disaster Management.

Rama Nishad will oversee Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare, while Lakhedar Paswan manages Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare. Shreyasi Singh will be responsible for Information Technology and Sports, according to the report.

Pramod Chandravanshi has been assigned the Cooperation and Environment–Forest–Climate Change portfolios.