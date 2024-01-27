JDU leader KC Tyagi says Nitish Kumar 'insulted', RJD's Tejashwi responds 'Bihar mein khel hona baki hai'
Bihar politics news: “The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar,” JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said on Saturday.
Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson KC Tyagi said on Saturday it all but clear that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse. He even accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.