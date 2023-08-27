comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Nitish Kumar is a worthy of PM post…’ JD(U) leader on Bihar CM contesting Lok Sabha polls 2024
Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister, the people Hindi heartland feel but he does not aspire for it, JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar said amid the speculations whether Bihar chief minister would be fielding himself for the post. He added, Nitish Kumar's primary goal is to make the INDIA alliance win in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Nitish Kumar himself does not aspire to become the prime minister. His target is that the INDIA alliance should form the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Janata Dal (United) leader Shravan Kumar said while talking to reporters.

He, however, said that people in the Hindi Heartland are "discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister".

"People from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister...No decision has been taken yet if Nitish Kumar will contest Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur constituency...The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled for 31st August and 1st September in Mumbai where the alliance's policies and strategies will be discussed," the Bihar minister said.

 

INDIA bloc meeting next week

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan stated 26-27 parties will join the third INDIA meeting, as reported on Saturday.

"Around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organised so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed. We are thinking of making a common logo and it may be unveiled on August 31," Ashok Chavan had said.

Earlier Congress Leader PL Punia said that the names for the Prime Minister post for the INDIA bloc will be decided after the alliance registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 07:54 AM IST
