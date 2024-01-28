Nitish Kumar joining NDA: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav claims INDIA alliance is strong

After JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar exited the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), outgoing Dy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that the opposition bloc INDIA alliance is strong.

“INDIA alliance is strong. Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai...," said Tejashwi Yadav, as per an ANI post on X (formerly twitter).

According to an ANI report, Tejashwi also said that the JD(U) will be “finished" by 2024 as it will cease to exist as a political party.

ALSO READ: Bihar politics LIVE: RJD takes ‘tired Chief Minister’ swipe at Nitish Kumar after his oath-taking ceremony with NDA

Calling Nitish Kumar a “tired CM", the RJD leader said, “Khel abhi shuru hua hai, khel abhi baki hain. What I say, I do...I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..."

ALSO READ: Bihar crisis: Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at Nitish Kumar over joining NDA, calls him a ‘snollygoster’

“I want to thank the BJP that it got ready to induct his party (JDU) in their alliance," he also said.

Crediting the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) rule for the development of Bihar in the last 17 months, Tejashwi said: “Why should we not take credit for the work we have done? ... The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months..."

After days of speculation, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar on Sunday.

“I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told media outside the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!