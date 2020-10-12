Launching poll campaign for the JD(U), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ridiculed the RJD's claim of approving 10 lakh government jobs at the very first cabinet on coming to power and wondered whether cabinet meetings were held properly during the 15 years of its rule. He, however, did not take any name while making light of the assertion of the opposition party on this count. The RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had recently announced that if the Grand Alliance headed by his party comes to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting.