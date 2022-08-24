Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly3 min read . 05:10 PM IST
- Nitish Kumar wins test of strength in Bihar Legislative Assembly after the opposition BJP walks out
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government won the floor test to prove the majority of the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance government in the state Legislative Assembly after opposition BJP staged a walkout during his address.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government won the floor test to prove the majority of the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance government in the state Legislative Assembly after opposition BJP staged a walkout during his address.
A floor test to prove the majority of Kumar-led government was held in the Bihar Legislative Assembly today.
A floor test to prove the majority of Kumar-led government was held in the Bihar Legislative Assembly today.
The BJP legislators walked out of the Bihar Assembly as Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Centre. “In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to it. Now you (Central govt) will do the same to advertise your work, the Bihar CM said in the Assembly.
Notably, Bharatiya Janta Party's Vijay Kumar Sinha today resigned as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly ahead of a floor test to prove the majority of the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance government led by the Kumar.
JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav, whose name was recommended by Sinha chaired the floor test.
Sinha's resignation came after a no-confidence motion against him was moved by the MLAs of the ruling coalition.
Sinha had earlier said the notice for the motion, received at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat was unclear and did not follow the rules and regulations.
"I would like to tell you that your no-confidence motion is unclear. Eight of the nine letters, which were received were not as per rule," said Sinha.
He also said that casting allegations on the Chair would send out a negative message to the public. "The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision," the BJP leader said addressing the House.
Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has called the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (IT) department “three jamaai" (sons in-law), which the BJP sent to states where it was not in power.
Taking part in a debate on the motion of confidence moved by the new 'Mahagathbandhan' government, Yadav accused the BJP of having tried to "break" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party in a bid to "wipe out socialist ideology".
"My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I are all paying the price for our commitment to socialism. The CM and I have the same ideology. You (BJP) cannot reap what we socialists have sown," said Yadav.
Yadav also said that Nitish Kumar has taken a "courageous decision" and that brought a "new ray of hope" for the people of the country.
BJP leaders should also remember that the CM was called a socialist by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he remarked.
"You are all scared of facing 2024 polls as the united opposition in Bihar will trounce the BJP. Hence the three 'jamaai' are being sent," he added.
BJP leaders rose in protest against the repeated use of the word "jamaai".
They were told by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari that he will look into the rulebook and if the term was unparliamentary, it would be expunged.