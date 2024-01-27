Nitish Kumar NDA alliance news: How RJD, Congress plan to deal with JDU's possible switch
Nitish Kumar and Bihar political news: RJD leader Manoj Jha said on Saturday that Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of the party, has been authorised to take all the decisions.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have geared up to deal with any unexpected developments in case Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar switches alliances and return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar would soon resign as the Bihar Chief Minister and take oath for the ninth time, with an NDA cabinet.