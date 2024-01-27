The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have geared up to deal with any unexpected developments in case Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar switches alliances and return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar would soon resign as the Bihar Chief Minister and take oath for the ninth time, with an NDA cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is currently in alliance with the RJD and the Left parties in Bihar. His move to snap ties with the Lalu Yadav's party would come as major hit to the Opposition's INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how the Congress and the RJD plan to deal with JDU's possible switch over:

At a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been given the task to handle the situation, likely to unfold in next "two-three days" in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's party, the RJD, reportedly has a "game plan". RJD leader Manoj Jha said on Saturday that Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of the party, has been authorised to take all the decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After holding a meeting with RJD leaders, Jha said, "Discussion on several things was done. All the issues, whether from the national or state level, everything were discussed during the meeting. It was a legislature meeting, Lalu Yadav, Deputy CM (Tejashwi Yadav) all MLAs, everyone was present. We all have authorised Lalu Yadav to take the decision...".

Besides, Lalu Prasad Yadav reportedly asked all MPs to stay in Patna for the next few days. Sources told India Today that the former Bihar chief minister has also asked MPs not to switch off their mobile phones and be prepared for all adverse situations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, requesting him to join the INDIA bloc. It was being reported that Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who was appointed as senior observer for Bihar, is likely to meet Manjhi.

However, HAM spokesperson Shyam Sunder Sharan told reporters on Saturday, “It is clear that we are part of the NDA and will continue to stand firmly with the decisions of the alliance under leadership of PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi."

Manjhi has reportedly been offered the post of Chief Minister by Lalu Yadav's party.

Meanwhile, according to a Times Now report, sources said that lalu Yadav approached 10 JD(U) MLAs and convinced them to be remain absent on the day of the floor test. Meanwhile, Aaj Tak reported that the RJD may try to contact 16 JD(U) MLAs for that matter.

This way, the JD(U) is likely to fall short of the half-way mark in the 243-member Bihar assembly. Aaj Tak reported that the RJD may promise seats to 16 MLAs during the upcoming elections — Lok Sabha polls, Rajya Sabha polls, MLC elections and Bihar Assembly Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, India Today had earlier reported that more than 10 Congress MLAs were in touch with the BJP. READ MORE HERE: What numbers in Bihar Assembly look like if Nitish Kumar switches alliance?

A lot seems to be going on in Bihar political arena over rumours that Nitish Kumar would return to the NDA. An official confirmation on the same is yet to be received. However, political parties are hold a series of meetings in the wake of these speculations.

