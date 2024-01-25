Nitish Kumar may not join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar: Report
According to a report, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) chief was upset over delays to seat-sharing talks for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar might not join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when it enters his state on January 29, sources told NDTV on Thursday, According to the report, the Janata Dal (United) chief was upset over delays to seat-sharing talks for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and was “non-committal about his participation" in the yatra.
Pollster Jan Ki Baat also cited sources as saying that Nitish Kumar is set to return to the NDA and is mulling legal options to dissolve state assembly.
Nitish Kumar is a key figure in the INDIA coalition who switched from the BJP two years ago. He had earlier rejected the post of convenor of the INDIA bloc, as per ANI sources.
The INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal.
In Punjab too, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also ruled out a coalition with the Congress in the state for the general elections sets to take place this year.
The India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was formed seven months ago to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.
