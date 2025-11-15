Nitish Kumar poised to become Bihar's CM for 10th time - did he break Jyoti Basu's record? A look at longest-serving CMs

NDA's sweeping win in the Bihar Assembly elections have paved the way for another chapter of Nitish Kumar as the state's CM — extending the tenure of one of India’s longest-serving leaders. Kumar, who has already held the post nine times, including a brief seven-day stint in 2000, is now poised for another term.

Advertisement

And, flipping through the chapters of the past tell us Nitish Kumar is not alone. From Sikkim to Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal's Jyoti Basu — multiple leaders have been the longest serving chief ministers.

Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim — 24 years (Dec 12, 1994 – May 26, 2019) Pawan Kumar Chamling holds the record as one of India’s longest-serving chief minister, leading Sikkim for nearly 25 years. His party won five consecutive terms under his leadership.

2. Naveen Patnaik, Odisha — 24 years (Mar 5, 2000 – Jun 12, 2024)

Naveen Patnaik governed Odisha for over two decades, coming within months of breaking Chamling’s record.

In this image posted on Nov. 3, 2025, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches the party's campaign for candidate Snehangini Chhuria ahead of the Nuapada bypoll, in Nuapada, Odisha.

Patnaik's tenure ended following the 2024 state elections, when the BJP won a decisive majority, securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats.

Advertisement

3. Jyoti Basu, West Bengal — 23 years (Jun 21, 1977 – Nov 5, 2000)

A towering figure in Indian politics, Jyoti Basu led West Bengal for 23 years and famously declined the chance to become India’s Prime Minister. Basu died of multiple organ failure in a hospital in Kolkata in 2010.

Basu died of multiple organ failure in a hospital in Kolkata in 2010.

4. Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh — 22 years (Jan 18, 1980 – Jan 19, 1999; Aug 3, 2003 – Apr 9, 2007)

Advertisement

Gegong Apang served nearly 23 years across two long tenures, shaping Arunachal Pradesh’s political landscape for decades.

5. Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram — 22 years (1984–1986; 1989–1998; 2008–2018)

Lal Thanhawla served multiple terms as the Chief Minister – totalling to 22 years, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, healthcare and education in Mizoram.

Lal Thanhawla served multiple terms as Mizoram's Chief Minister

6. Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh — 21 years (1983–1990; 1993–1998; 2003–2007; 2012–2017)

Advertisement

A Congress stalwart, Virbhadra Singh became Himachal Pradesh’s longest-serving CM with a political career spanning more than two decades in office.

7. Manik Sarkar, Tripura — 19 years (Mar 11, 1998 – March 9, 2018)

Tripura's Manik Sarkar served four consecutive terms as the state's chief minister.

8. Nitish Kumar, Bihar — 19 years (2000; 2005–2014; 2015–Present)

Nitish Kumar has been Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, clocking nearly 20 years across several terms and is poised to extend that record further. He had a brief seven-day stint in 2000.

9. M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu — 18 years (1969–1976; 1989–1991; 1996–2001; 2006–2011)

M. Karunanidhi, a Dravidian icon, led Tamil Nadu across five terms, leaving a deep imprint on the state’s politics and governance.

Advertisement

10. Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab — 18 years (1970–1971; 1977–1980; 1997–2002; 2007–2017)