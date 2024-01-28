"Tejaswi Yadav, how does it feel?" All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday as he took a dig at the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). Owaisi's statement came after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with the Lalu Yadav's party and returned to the BJP-led NDA.

Speaking with ANI on Sunday, Owaisi said the RJD fell victim to the same "game" it had played with the AIMIM in 2022. He was referring to the alliance between the RJD and JD(U) which was formed in 2022. Follow Bihar politics LIVE Updates here "I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav how does it feel? Dard ho rha hai seene me? Takleef ho rhi hai aapko apne bheje me? (Is it aching you in your heart and bothering you now?) He took away four of our MLAs. Does he feel the same pain now? He has been played the same way he played us...," Owaisi said.

Owaisi's party had won five seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. In June 2022, four of the five MLAs joined the ruling the RJD.

The AIMIM chief said Tejashwi Yadav and his family sidelined the people of Bihar and their focus is to only have someone from among them to be the chief minister. "Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar wants to be the CM for as long as he lives. The BJP just wants to get everything, by hook or by crook...," Owaisi said.

Owaisi said Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for betraying the people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar chief minister on Sunday, confirming rumours of his exit from the ruling Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc.

Kumar had joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP, accusing it of trying to "split" his Janata Dal (United). He had formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties.

After severing ties with the BJP in 2022, Kumar had then embarked on a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP and that culminated in the formation of Opposition bloc INDIA.

But now, Kumar said on Sunday he had to sever ties with the RJD as "not everything was alright".

