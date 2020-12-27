Nitish Kumar's close confidant RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president

Nitish Kumar's close confidant RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 05:20 PM IST
- The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh
- The JD(U) is holding its national executive meeting to deliberate on issues related to the country's political situation
RCP Singh, a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Sunday chosen as the new president of Janata Dal (United).
Kumar had proposed the name of Singh for the top post, which was then approved by other members during the party's national executive meeting, a senior leader told PTI.
Fall in line or rethink 2021 TN poll options: 'Big brother' AIADMK's message to BJP4 min read . 05:43 PM IST
High-level Chinese delegation arrives in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation3 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Akhilesh Yadav accuses govt of hurting democracy1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
Owaisi's AIMIM to fight next Gujarat Assembly polls with Bharatiya Tribal Party1 min read . 26 Dec 2020
The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.
Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the regional party.
The JD(U) is holding its national executive meeting to deliberate on issues related to the country's political situation, after six out of the party's seven MLAs switched over to the BJP.
Polls in neighbouring West Bengal also came up for discussion at the meeting, the senior leader said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.