OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Nitish Kumar's close confidant RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with newly elected Janata Dal (United) National President RCP Singh during a�national executive meeting, at party office, in Patna, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI27-12-2020_000119B) (PTI)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with newly elected Janata Dal (United) National President RCP Singh during a�national executive meeting, at party office, in Patna, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI27-12-2020_000119B) (PTI)

Nitish Kumar's close confidant RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 05:20 PM IST PTI

  • The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh
  • The JD(U) is holding its national executive meeting to deliberate on issues related to the country's political situation

RCP Singh, a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Sunday chosen as the new president of Janata Dal (United).

Kumar had proposed the name of Singh for the top post, which was then approved by other members during the party's national executive meeting, a senior leader told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.

Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the regional party.

The JD(U) is holding its national executive meeting to deliberate on issues related to the country's political situation, after six out of the party's seven MLAs switched over to the BJP.

Polls in neighbouring West Bengal also came up for discussion at the meeting, the senior leader said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout