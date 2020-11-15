Nitish Kumar says he'll take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow afternoon

JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he'll take oath as Bihar CM for fourth time tomorrow afternoon. He spoke to reporters after meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form government.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday following National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) legislature party meeting.

Nitish Kumar has already served as the Chief Minister for three terms. This will be his fourth term.

This came after the leaders of NDA met at Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna to deliberate on the Bihar Elections results.

Prior to their joint meeting, JD(U) and BJP held separate meetings in Patna today.

On Friday, the Bihar Chief Minister had tendered his resignation to Chauhan.

This comes as the constituents of the NDA, which secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections.

BJP had won 74 seats, JD(U) 43, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents.

PTI quoted its sources as saying that senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has been chosen the leader of the legislature party and is likely to return as Deputy CM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.