Nitish Kumar set to resign today, to take oath as CM with new NDA cabinet tomorrow: Report
Bihar politics news: The report came amid speculations that Nitish Kumar will leave the Opposition's INDIA bloc and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Nitish Kumar is set to resign as the Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday, sources told Jan Ki Baat earlier in he evening. Kumar is likely to take oath as the chief minister with the new NDA cabinet on Sunday, the report said.
