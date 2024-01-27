 Nitish Kumar set to resign today, to take oath as CM with new NDA cabinet tomorrow: Report | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Nitish Kumar set to resign today, to take oath as CM with new NDA cabinet tomorrow: Report
Back Back

Nitish Kumar set to resign today, to take oath as CM with new NDA cabinet tomorrow: Report

 Livemint

Bihar politics news: The report came amid speculations that Nitish Kumar will leave the Opposition's INDIA bloc and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Bihar politics: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing during Republic Day function at Phulwarisharif in Patna, Bihar,India, Friday,26, 2024. (Hindustan Times)Premium
Bihar politics: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing during Republic Day function at Phulwarisharif in Patna, Bihar,India, Friday,26, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Nitish Kumar is set to resign as the Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday, sources told Jan Ki Baat earlier in he evening. Kumar is likely to take oath as the chief minister with the new NDA cabinet  on Sunday, the report said.

The report came amid speculations that Nitish Kumar will leave the Opposition's INDIA bloc and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In case Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a major hit ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh held a press conference and said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is “trying to speak with the Bihar chief minister". Ramesh said Kharge made several attempts to speak with Nitish Kumar, but as both of them are very busy, no conversation could be held between them.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Jan 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App