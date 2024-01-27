Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Nitish Kumar set to resign today, to take oath as CM with new NDA cabinet tomorrow: Report

Nitish Kumar set to resign today, to take oath as CM with new NDA cabinet tomorrow: Report

Livemint

Bihar politics news: The report came amid speculations that Nitish Kumar will leave the Opposition's INDIA bloc and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Bihar politics: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing during Republic Day function at Phulwarisharif in Patna, Bihar,India, Friday,26, 2024.

Nitish Kumar is set to resign as the Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday, sources told Jan Ki Baat earlier in he evening. Kumar is likely to take oath as the chief minister with the new NDA cabinet on Sunday, the report said.

The report came amid speculations that Nitish Kumar will leave the Opposition's INDIA bloc and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In case Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a major hit ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh held a press conference and said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is “trying to speak with the Bihar chief minister". Ramesh said Kharge made several attempts to speak with Nitish Kumar, but as both of them are very busy, no conversation could be held between them.

