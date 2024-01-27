Nitish Kumar is set to resign as the Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday, sources told Jan Ki Baat earlier in he evening. Kumar is likely to take oath as the chief minister with the new NDA cabinet on Sunday, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report came amid speculations that Nitish Kumar will leave the Opposition's INDIA bloc and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In case Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a major hit ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh held a press conference and said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is "trying to speak with the Bihar chief minister". Ramesh said Kharge made several attempts to speak with Nitish Kumar, but as both of them are very busy, no conversation could be held between them.

