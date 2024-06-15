Nitish Kumar sold pride of Bihar's people, touched feet of PM Modi: Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor said on Friday that Nitish Kumar, “the leader of 13 crore people, our pride…is touching the feet in front of the entire nation, and this man will become the chief minister.”
Political strategist and leader Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday. Speaking at a public meeting in Bhagalpur, Kishor said Kumar "sold the pride of the state people" and even "touched the feet" to ensure his own continuance in power.