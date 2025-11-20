Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time, joins list of longest-serving heads of govt | Top updates

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time. The ceremony was held at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, 20 November. Along with him, 19 ministers also took the oath.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA. The event also saw the attendance of chief ministers from several other NDA-ruled states.