Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time, joins list of longest-serving heads of govt | Top updates

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar's chief minister for the 10th time at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on 20 November. The event was attended by top NDA leaders. Kumar, at 74, extends his 19-year tenure, becoming one of India's longest-serving heads of government.

Updated20 Nov 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar waves to the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_20_2025_000050B)
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time. The ceremony was held at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, 20 November. Along with him, 19 ministers also took the oath.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA. The event also saw the attendance of chief ministers from several other NDA-ruled states.

Top updates from Nitish Kumar's oath ceremony:

  • PM Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar after he took oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time.

  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the mandate reflected “Nitish ji's vast experience and the double-engine government's efforts.”
  • In the 2025 Bihar elections, the BJP bagged 89 seats, followed by the JD(U) with 85.

  • JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrowan Kumar and Ashok Chowdhary on Thursday took oath as ministers of Bihar.
  • The BJP's Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav and Nitin Nabin and Surendra Prasad Mehta were also sworn in as ministers.
  • The JD(U)'s Lesi Singh, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar, Mohammad Jama Khan, and Santosh Suman of the HAM(S) also took oath as ministers.
  • Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.
  • At 74, Nitish Kumar achieved another milestone by extending his 19-year stint as CM. He has now broken into the national top-10 list of longest-serving heads of government.

  • Born in 1951 in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Kumar entered politics during the JP Movement. He joined the Janata Party and unsuccessfully contested his first assembly elections in 1977. His first electoral victory came in 1985.
  • His frequent switching of sides in his nearly five-decade-long political career earned him the nickname 'Paltu Ram', while he is also known as 'Sushashan Babu' for his good governance.
  • As the country's political landscape turns another page, Kumar joins the ranks of the nation’s 10 longest-serving CMs, a list dominated for decades by stalwarts such as Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha.

(With agency inputs)

