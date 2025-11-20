Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM: Full list of 26 NDA leaders who took oath as ministers today

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record tenth time on Thursday during a grand ceremony at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan.

Samrat Chaudhary and Vikay Kumar Sinha also took the oath of office and secrecy among 26 ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet today. While Chaudhary and Sinha are expected to be deputy chief ministers, the portfolios would be allotted later.

Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on 19 November.

Nitish Kumar became Bihar CM for the first time in 2000. The government collapsed within eight days. His next stint began in 2005. Since then, there has been no stopping him until 2014, when he resigned after JD(U)’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections that year, only to be sworn in as CM again.

Here is a list of ministers who were sworn in today:

-Nitish Kumar: Chief Minister - JD (U)

1-Samrat Choudhary (BJP) – Dy CM

2-Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) - Dy CM

Other Ministers 3- Dilip Jaiswal (BJP)

4- Mangal Pandey (BJP)

5- Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)

6-Sanjay Singh Tiger (BJP)

7- Nitin Nabin (BJP)

8- Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)

9- Surendra Mehta (BJP)

10- Narayan Prasad (BJP)

11- Rama Nishad (BJP)

12 - Lakhendra Roshan (BJP)

13-Shreyashi Singh (BJP)

14-Pramod Kumar (BJP)

The Janata Dal United Ministers -15 Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

16- Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

17- Shravan Kumar (JDU)

18- Ashok Chaudhary (JDU)

19-Md Zama Khan (JDU)

20- Leshi Singh (JDU)

21- Madan Sahni (JDU)

22- Sunil Kumar (JDU)

Other Allies 23-Sanjay Kumar - (LJP-RV)

24-Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-RV)

25-Deepak Prakash (RLM)

26-Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Other chief ministers also attended the event, including those of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu; Delhi, Rekha Gupta; Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini; Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma; and Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member house, with the BJP bagging 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (RV) 19, HAM (S) 5, and RLM with 4 seats.