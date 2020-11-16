Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 4th consecutive term

Even before returning to power, Kumar had made it clear that the focus of the new government would be job creation by promoting startups, skill development centres, and soft loans for women to start own business. Bihar is one of the worst hit states by the pandemic because of reverse migration. According to official estimates more than 3 million people had returned their villages in the state during the nationwide lockdown. Kumar has also made it clear that the state government would focus on providing irrigation facilities and electricity to the villages across the state.