Nitish Kumar tasked to accord 'special category status' to Bihar: What does it mean and why the state wants it
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, wants Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “make sure that Bihar gets a special status” since he has now got a good opportunity as a “kingmaker”.
The chorus over special category status for Bihar has grown ever since the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj said on Saturday that now is the correct time to put forward the long-pending demand for the "special category status" to Bihar.