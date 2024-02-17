Nitish Kumar to investigate 'irregularities' that took place after RJD joined Bihar govt
The development comes against the backdrop of the Bihar government ordering a review of decisions taken by the departments headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and two RJD ministers Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav
Less than a month after quitting his alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the new government will probe the irregularities that have taken place during JD(U)-RJD rule in the state. The development comes against the backdrop of the Bihar government ordering a review of decisions taken by the departments headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and two RJD ministers Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav.