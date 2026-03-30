Nitish Kumar to resign as MLC today. Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign from the state legislative council today, 30 March, weeks after his election to the Rajya Sabha. The move will clear the way for the Janata Dal (United) supremo's resignation from the chief ministerial post, allowing him to begin his term in the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar is not a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) but a Member of Legislative Council (MLC). One has to be a member of either house to be a chief minister.

JD (U) leader and MLA Anant Kumar Singh has confirmed Nitish Kumar's resignation. Kumar told reporters in Patna on Sunday saying that that the CM had already made up his mind and will tender his resignation from the post of MLC on Monday.

Singh said that while the party members were reeling, the CM decided to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council.

"Yes, he is doing so. Everyone wanted the same (that he should not resign from the CM post), but he did not agree...," he said.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination.

On 5 March, Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, extending "full support" to the new Cabinet. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha through an election held on 16 March.

30 March last day for him to resign As per the rules, Nitish Kumar is required to resign as MLC and step down from the Chief Minister’s post within 14 days of being elected to Parliament. Today, 30 March, is the last day for him to resign.

The 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature and the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy.

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Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.

Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time.

With Nitish Kumar's resignation, all eyes are on the next chief minister of Bihar.

Yes, he is doing so. Everyone wanted the same (that he should not resign from the CM post), but he did not agree...

Kumar's return to the national arena could also pave the way for the BJP to have a greater say in the Bihar government and perhaps even stake a claim to the CM's chair. The frontrunner is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary

However, several JD(U) leaders have said that Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, who recently entered active politics, should be his father’s successor, according to a report in The Hindu. They claimed that the Nishant Kumar has all the qualities needed to become the Chief Minister, the report said.