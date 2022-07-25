Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday showed another sign of friction between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) by deciding not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu in the national capital, according to news report by ANI. NDA's presidential candidate Murmu who marked a historic win the the president polls, will take oath as the 15th President of India at 10.15 am today.

Notably, Kumar has recently also skipped a Chief Ministers' meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Har Ghar Tiranga programme.

The former Jharkhand Governor marked a historic victory over Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the president polls on July 22. With this, she became the first tribal woman candidate and second woman in the country to occupy the highest constitutional position of India.

Murmu will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall for the oath ceremony. Once she reaches there, the National Anthem will be played and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of the office today.

The results for presidential election were declared on Thursday in which it was revealed that Murmu bagged 2,824 votes against her opponent Yashwant Sinha who only secured 1,877 votes. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling on July 18.

After the declaration of results, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leaders heaped congratulatory messages on Murmu over her historic win. PM Modi said that she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, while Kovind wished her for the successful tenure in the highest office of the country.

Meanwhile, the native place of Droupadi Murmu, Odisha’s Rairangpur began celebrations in anticipation of her victory and a huge crowd gathered outside BJP headquarters to celebrate her win.

In 1997, Murmu began her political career by joining the BJP and was first elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She was then became the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000 and later, sered as the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha’s vice president. In 2007, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA in the Odisha assembly and became the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015.