Nitish Kumar to skip Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony. Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Nitish Kumar also skipped a Chief Ministers' meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Har Ghar Tiranga programme.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday showed another sign of friction between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) by deciding not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu in the national capital, according to news report by ANI. NDA's presidential candidate Murmu who marked a historic win the the president polls, will take oath as the 15th President of India at 10.15 am today.