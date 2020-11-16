Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM of Bihar for fourth term today

The legislative meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on Sunday unanimously elected Nitish Kumar to be the next chief minister of Bihar. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Monday along with other members of the ruling alliance who will form the council of ministers in the state. This is the fourth term that Kumar will begin as chief minister of Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party," said Rajnath Singh, defence minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was present at the meeting in Patna.

The appointment of Kumar at the top post is in sync with the stated position of the BJP leadership before the election that Kumar would be the chief minister irrespective of how many seats which party in the alliance gets. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), won 43 seats, while the BJP won 74, and smaller allies got a total of 8 seats.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who served as deputy chief minister under Kumar, tweeted on Sunday that Tarkishor Prasad has been appointed leader of the BJP’s legislative party and Renu Devi deputy leader. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in my political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given. No one can take away the post of a worker," Modi tweeted on Sunday evening leading to speculation that he may not continue as deputy chief minister. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan has continued to take on the NDA, saying the mandate was against Kumar who had won less seats as the number three party in the state.

The NDA returned to power in Bihar last week winning 125 seats, including 74 by BJP. The win is through a simple majority, but the margin is wafer thin and is dependent on smaller allies such as the Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party, which have four seats each in the assembly. In Tuesday’s results, RJD became the largest party, winning one seat more than the BJP. However, the Mahagathbandhan has remained the principal opposition alliance as it fell short of majority with just 110 seats.

