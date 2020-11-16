Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM of Bihar for fourth term today

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who served as deputy chief minister under Kumar, tweeted on Sunday that Tarkishor Prasad has been appointed leader of the BJP’s legislative party and Renu Devi deputy leader. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in my political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given. No one can take away the post of a worker," Modi tweeted on Sunday evening leading to speculation that he may not continue as deputy chief minister. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan has continued to take on the NDA, saying the mandate was against Kumar who had won less seats as the number three party in the state.