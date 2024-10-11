‘Chance for Nitish Kumar to withdraw support…,’ Akhilesh Yadav after UP govt seals JPNIC | 10 updates

Samajwadi Party workers protested outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence amid barricades preventing them from honoring Jai Prakash Narayan. The Lucknow Development Authority advised against Yadav's visit due to security concerns linked to ongoing construction at the site.

Published11 Oct 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav arrives at the gate of Jaiprakash Narayan International Center (JPNIC) as it is being allegedly covered by the state government, in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Last year, Akhilesh Yadav climbed the locked gate of JPNIC to garland the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan located here on his birth anniversary. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_11_2024_000004A)
The Lucknow Development Authority has informed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that his planned visit to the JP Narayan International Centre on Friday is "not advisable" due to security concerns stemming from ongoing construction work at the site.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Many of the Socialist people are in the government and helping the govt to continue. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emerged from his (Jai Prakash Narayan) movement, this is a chance for Nitish Kumar to withdraw support from the govt which is not allowing the Socialist to pay tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.”

2. “We celebrate his (Jai Prakash Narayan) birth anniversary...This govt is trying to stop us from garlanding him, but we did it on the road. They are conspiring to sell this museum and hence they have covered JPNIC. Just think that the govt which is trying to sell the museum built to respect Jai Prakash Narayan, how you can expect that they will protect the Constitution? By when the police will be present, when they will go we will celebrate his birth anniversary right here... This govt is dumb, deaf and blind. Today is Ramnavami, and look what kind of Adharm they are committing today. If it wouldn't have been festival today, these barricades couldn't have stopped Samajwadis,” added SP Chief.

3. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party workers climb over barricades outside the residence of the party's chief, Akhilesh Yadav. A Samajwadi Party worker ties himself up in chains and protests outside the residence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

4. Akhilesh Yadav on Friday morning slammed the BJP government in the state for putting up barricades near his house on Vikramaditya Marg to prevent 'Samajwadis' from visiting the site and garlanding Jayaprakash Narayan's statue.

 

5. BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, “ Akhilesh Yadav must refrain from such political stunts...if he wants to give honest tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan, he will break his alliance with those parties, against which Jai Prakash ji raised his voice during emergency and went to jail...he also knows that there is work going on and there are other ways to pay respect.”

6. Moreover, PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X, “My respectful tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation.”

7. Earlier, the SP chief posted on X, “Whether it is the BJP people or their government, their every action is a symbol of negativity. To prevent the Samajwadi people from garlanding the statue of 'Jai Prakash Narayan Ji' on his birth anniversary like last time, barricades have been put up around our private residence to stop them.”

8. “BJP has blocked the way for paying homage, PDA, harmony, peace, Constitution, reservation, farmers, women's respect, youth development, true media, employment, business, pension, Shikshamitras, teacher recruitment, Asha and Anganwadi, 'Yash Bharti', artists, true players, social justice, equality, prosperity, progress, bright future, freedom and of those demanding their rights,” he added.

9. In a letter dated October 10, the LDA mentioned that JPNIC is a construction site with haphazardly spread materials and potential insect infestations due to rain. "JPNIC is a construction site where construction material is spread haphazardly, and there is a possibility of many insects due to rain," the LDA said.

10. The letter also noted that Yadav has Z-plus category security, making it unsafe for him to garland the statue and visit the site. "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has Z plus category security, due to which it is not safe and appropriate for him to garland the statue and visit JPNIC due to security reasons," it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

